The John Dykes Show – 4 August 2019

On tonight’s one-hour, season-starting show we look back with Mark Schwarzer and John Wilkinson at a thrilling Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool FC and ask what it might mean for the campaign ahead. Plus we look at the rest of the ‘Big Six’ and their pre-season preparations, ask who might be able to break into that elite group and take a look at the big transfers across Europe. Also, keep an eye out for our new Boot Room feature where John is joined by Dimitar Berbatov, Lee Sharpe and Paul Walsh to look ahead to the coming season