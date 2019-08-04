Harry Maguire signs for Manchester United in £80m deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of England international Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80million, a world record fee for a defender.

The 26-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further year after passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Maguire was strongly linked with both Manchester clubs over the summer but Leicester held out for their valuation and the fee surpasses the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.