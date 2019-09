The John Dykes Show

On tonight’s show, we hear from former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC striker Karl-Heinz Riedle as he talks about his former clubs’ title chances as well as those of RB Leipzig. Plus we talk Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur with the Daily Mirror’s Darren Lewis and the prospects of him moving to Manchester United and Real Madrid C.F.

