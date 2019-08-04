FPL FYI Gameweek 7 | Wildcard Selections & Premium Picks | Fantasy Premier League

In this week’s episode of FPL FYI, James and Rambo are joined by Lee Bonfield from FPL Fantasy as they discuss Rambo’s Wildcard selections, the premium picks you should consider for your Fantasy Premier League team, Paul Pogba’s potential return ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal and loads more!

My Guy GW7:

James: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City v Newcastle United)

Rambo: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton)

Lee: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion)