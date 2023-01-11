Home Post-match Reaction and Interview Jody Morris backs Graham Potter after Chelsea suffer their 6th defeat in 8 games with loss at Fulham

Jody Morris believes Graham Potter should be given time as Chelsea manager after the Blues lost 2-1 to Fulham, the club’s sixth defeat in their last eight games.

