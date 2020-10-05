Home TV Show News and Interviews Jamie Carragher post-match – Aston Villa v Liverpool

BBC The Women’s Football Show – 4 October 2020



Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher breaks down the club’s heavy defeat against Aston Villa and labels it the club’s worst performance under Jurgen Klopp.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

BBC The Women’s Football Show – 4 October 2020

