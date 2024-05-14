Jamie Carragher and Gary Nevilles FULL Monday Night Football Post-Match Analysis! 🔍

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Watch the final full post-match analysis of the season, as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher react to Aston Villa’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool, as well as picking their Team of the Seasons and MNF Award winners.

0:00 Immediate reaction & Premier League table impact

2:25 An atmosphere transformed at Villa Park

4:58 Jarrel Quansah goal analysis

6:42 Jhon Duran first goal analysis

7:43 Jhon Duran second goal analysis

9:31 Jurgen Klopp’s legacy

12:51 Unai Emery & Aston Villa’s UCL hopes

14:34 Gary Neville’s reaction to Villa equaliser

15:00 Jamie Carragher’s dubious goals

16:43 Reacting to pre-season predictions

19:22 Agreed Team of the Season selections

22:41 Gary Neville’s Team of the Season

24:45 Jamie Carragher’s Team of the Season

29:30 Stats-based Team of the Season

31:14 MNF Awards

