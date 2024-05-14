Jamie Carragher and Gary Nevilles FULL Monday Night Football Post-Match Analysis! 🔍

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
Watch the final full post-match analysis of the season, as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher react to Aston Villa’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool, as well as picking their Team of the Seasons and MNF Award winners.
0:00 Immediate reaction & Premier League table impact
2:25 An atmosphere transformed at Villa Park
4:58 Jarrel Quansah goal analysis
6:42 Jhon Duran first goal analysis
7:43 Jhon Duran second goal analysis
9:31 Jurgen Klopp’s legacy
12:51 Unai Emery & Aston Villa’s UCL hopes
14:34 Gary Neville’s reaction to Villa equaliser
15:00 Jamie Carragher’s dubious goals
16:43 Reacting to pre-season predictions
19:22 Agreed Team of the Season selections
22:41 Gary Neville’s Team of the Season
24:45 Jamie Carragher’s Team of the Season
29:30 Stats-based Team of the Season
31:14 MNF Awards
