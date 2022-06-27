JAMES TARKOWSKI signs for Everton! | First interview with new Blues defender

James Tarkowski has completed a move to Everton on a free transfer, signing a four-year contract with the Club until the end of June 2026.

The 29-year-old central defender joins the Blues after his contract expired at Burnley at the end of last month, having spent more than six personally outstanding years with the Turf Moor club.

Tarkowski, who has two England caps following a debut against Italy in March 2018, played 194 Premier League games for Burnley and started more than 30 top-flight matches in each of the five seasons prior to his switch to Merseyside.

