Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United to play Champions League football – The Times

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times.

The 37-year-old’s decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.

Ronaldo has been part of 19 consecutive Champions League seasons since leaving Sporting Lisbon for English football in the summer of 2003. He has never played in the Europa League, in which United will feature this season after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

The Portugal player is believed to feel he has “three or four years” left at the highest level of the game and would like to spend them at a club where he is capable of adding to his team and individual achievements.

According to close friends, Ronaldo’s affection and respect for United’s support remains as strong as ever. In addition to pursuing a transfer on sporting grounds, however, there are personal reasons for leaving Manchester after a difficult period for his young family.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #cristianoronaldo

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage