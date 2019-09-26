Home Leagues Bundesliga James Rodriguez – All Goals and Assists | Bayern Munich
James Rodriguez – All Goals and Assists | Bayern Munich
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Abdoulaye Doucouré’s best moments

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
167 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

James Rodriguez – All Goals and Assists | Bayern Munich

ames Rodriguez thrilled fans of Bayern München in his two years in the Bundesliga. The Colombian registered 14 goals and as many assists across 2017/18 and 2018/19, helping Bayern win their 27th and 28th Bundesliga titles. His wand of a left foot certainly won’t be forgotten in a hurry. Watch how he brought magic to FC Bayern München’s offensive play.

Previous Video
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Highlights Show – 10 September 2020

Next Video
Abdoulaye-Doucoure-08.09.20-010

Abdoulaye Doucouré’s best moments

Related videos

Top