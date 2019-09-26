James Rodriguez – All Goals and Assists | Bayern Munich
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Abdoulaye Doucouré’s best moments
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
167 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
James Rodriguez – All Goals and Assists | Bayern Munich
ames Rodriguez thrilled fans of Bayern München in his two years in the Bundesliga. The Colombian registered 14 goals and as many assists across 2017/18 and 2018/19, helping Bayern win their 27th and 28th Bundesliga titles. His wand of a left foot certainly won’t be forgotten in a hurry. Watch how he brought magic to FC Bayern München’s offensive play.