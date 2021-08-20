Home TV Show News and Interviews James Rodriguez admits he ‘doesn’t know who Everton are playing’ as he looks set to leave the club
James Rodriguez admits he ‘doesn’t know who Everton are playing’ as he looks set to leave the club
James Rodriguez looks to be heading out of Everton after stating on Twitch that he didn’t even know who Everton would be facing this weekend.

Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol discussed the development as well as comments from Rafa Benitez on the player during his press conference.

