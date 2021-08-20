The John Dykes Show – 20 August 2021
The John Dykes Show – 20 August 2021
The John Dykes Show: Season 05, Episode 7 – Unleashed!
Some say he has unfinished business with the Premier League and Chelsea, others say he has nothing to prove. Either way, there is every chance that Romelu Lukaku will be a major contender for this season’s Golden Boot when he is unleashed once again on English football. And he could start adding to 113-goal tally as soon as this weekend. So, look out Arsenal!