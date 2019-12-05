Home News and Interviews Would Jadon Sancho start if he joins Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund? | Extra Time

Would Jadon Sancho start if he joins Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund? | Extra Time

Steve Nicol, Stewart Robson, Alejandro Moreno and Dan Thomas of ESPN FC answer fan questions in Extra Time, including: if Jadon Sancho should join Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund and his chances of getting a starting spot, (0:58) if this is the strongest Liverpool squad in the club’s history, (2:30) the chances Wolves finish among the top four in the English Premier League, (3:01) who would make the best James Bond and Bond villain on the FC crew after the trailer for “No Time to Die” was released, (4:33) and what the make and model was of the FC panelists’ first car.

