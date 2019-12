Tottenham’s new manager Jose Mourinho suffered his first loss of his brief tenure, losing 2-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Steve Nicol, Alejandro Moreno and Stewart Robson of ESPN FC have harsh words for Spurs, saying they revealed themselves to be “average at best.” Aside a moment of brilliance from Dele Alli, Marcus Rashford and Manchester United showed more fight and spirit than Tottenham could muster.