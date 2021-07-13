Home TV Show News and Interviews Jadon Sancho completes medical ahead of £73m move to Manchester United
Jadon Sancho completes medical ahead of £73m move to Manchester United
Jadon Sancho completes medical ahead of £73m move to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has completed a medical check ahead of a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United for a fee of £73m.

