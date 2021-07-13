Government to change football banning rules to cover online racism
The Prime Minster Boris Johnson has warned social media companies they will face huge fines amounting up to 10% of their global revenue if they fail to remove online hate from their platforms.
He has also added that the football banning order regime will cover online racism. Fans could face permanent bans from watching live football if they are discovered to be abusing players and coaching staff at football clubs.