Home International Games Euro 2024 England Its the second best period in English football history | Southgate on winning EURO 2024

Its the second best period in English football history | Southgate on winning EURO 2024

Its the second best period in English football history | Southgate on winning EURO 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PREVIEW: Germany v Denmark | Will the hosts triumph? EURO 2024 Round of 16

Cancel

Gareth Southgate spoke ahead of England’s round of 16 match against Slovakia to talk about it’s the second best period in English football history, and how the Three Lions are here to win the tournament.

Watch highlights FREE and FIRST on the Optus Sport app 👉

==========================
https://sport.optus.com.au/signup

For the latest updates, follow us on:
►TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@optussport
►TWITTER: http://twitter.com/optussport
►FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/optussport
►INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/optussport

Feel the pulse of every match of the Premier League, live and on demand with Optus Sport.

#OptusSport #EURO2024

Previous Video
Gordon transfer to Liverpool did not progress because Quansah would have been included in deal

Gordon transfer to Liverpool did not progress because Quansah would have been included in deal

Next Video
PREVIEW: Germany v Denmark | Will the hosts triumph? EURO 2024 Round of 16

PREVIEW: Germany v Denmark | Will the hosts triumph? EURO 2024 Round of 16

Related videos

Top