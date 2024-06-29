Gordon transfer to Liverpool did not progress because Quansah would have been included in deal

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over the potential sale of Anthony Gordon did not progress because Jarell Quansah would have been part of the deal.

Liverpool are understood to admire Gordon, but see Quansah as a big part of their future having established himself as a first team regular.

The club also have strength in depth in attacking positions and see him as future England regular.

Several clubs are under pressure to comply with the Premier League’s PSR regulations, before tomorrow’s deadline.

