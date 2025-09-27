Its just the beginning | Thomas Frank reflects on his start at Spurs, and what the future holds

Michael Bridge sat down with Thomas Frank to discuss his life at Spurs, after moving to the club in June. Frank looks at the solid start to life he has made at Spurs, where good league form and victories in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup have added to fan’s excitement. The Spurs boss also reflects on leaving Brentford, after spending seven years at the club.

00:00 – Thoughts on the start

01:12 – Early injury issues

02:11 Leaving Brentford on good terms

04:22 – Long-term at Spurs

05:20 – Building an atmosphere

06:00 -Passion for match days

06:28 – What’s a good season?

