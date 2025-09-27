Home Leagues Premier League Bournemouth How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview
How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Its just the beginning | Thomas Frank reflects on his start at Spurs, and what the future holds

Cancel
BournemouthNews and Interviews

How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview

- LUD:

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola shares his coaching influences and reminisces about growing up playing with – and against – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.

Follow more on the BBC Sport app and iPlayer.
=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport #football #bournemouth #premierleague

How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview

Previous Video
efl championship

West Bromwich v Leicester City Full Match – Championship | 26 September 2026

Next Video
Its just the beginning | Thomas Frank reflects on his start at Spurs, and what the future holds

Its just the beginning | Thomas Frank reflects on his start at Spurs, and what the future holds

Top