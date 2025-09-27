How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Its just the beginning | Thomas Frank reflects on his start at Spurs, and what the future holds
How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola shares his coaching influences and reminisces about growing up playing with – and against – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.
Follow more on the BBC Sport app and iPlayer.
=============
SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu
=============
Find us here:
BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport
#bbcsport #football #bournemouth #premierleague
How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview