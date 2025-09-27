Up next

How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola shares his coaching influences and reminisces about growing up playing with – and against – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.

Follow more on the BBC Sport app and iPlayer.

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos

➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport #football #bournemouth #premierleague

How growing up with Arteta and Xabi Alonso helped shape Andoni Iraola | The Football Interview