Its Everybodys Fight | Anton Ferdinand On The No Room For Racism Campaign | Iron Cast Podcast

West Ham United legend, Anton Ferdinand recalls two separate occasions in his career where he faced abuse and the importance of the ‘No Room For Racism’ Campaign.

Listen to the full episode on all podcast platforms here: https://podfollow.com/whufc/episode/dfffbc60b10c1fc6ead58935707c530d589d643d/view

