Italy vs Argentina Full Match – 2022 Finalissima | 1 June 2022

The 2022 Finalissima was the third edition of the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions, a football match between the winners of the previous South American and European championships. The match featured Italy, winners of UEFA Euro 2020, and Argentina, winners of the 2021 Copa América.

