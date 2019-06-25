Italy v Netherlands Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 29 July 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Italy v Netherlands – Coverage of the third quarter-final from Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. Italy recorded an impressive 2-0 victory over perennial contenders China in the previous round after topping a tough group containing Australia, Brazil and Jamaica. Meanwhile, the Dutch finished ahead of Canada, Cameroon and New Zealand in their group and progressed 2-1 against 2015 runners-up Japan in the last 16, with Lieke Martens completing a brace with a last-gasp penalty.