Germany v Sweden Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 29 July 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Germany v Sweden – All the action from the fourth quarter-final in Roazhon Park from Rennes, France. Germany have looked like a force to be reckoned with so far, topping a tough group containing Spain, China and South Africa with a 100 per cent record and without conceding a goal, before comfortably defeating Nigeria 3-0 in the last 16. However, they face a test of their credentials against Sweden, who eliminated Canada in the previous round after finishing second behind USA in their group.