Is The Newcastle Takeover a Bad Thing For The Premier League?

Vibe With FIVE is back for another episode! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson sit down to discuss the huge news that is the Newcastle takeover. They look at what Newcastles next step should be and who they should sign in January. They talk about Manchester United and what happened after the Glazers took over. They also have a chat about Tyson Furys incredible performance at the weekend and whether he is the greatest heavy weight of all time.

0:00 – Intro

2:53 – Newcastle are bigger than Arsenal

4:15 – Ste’s thoughts on the takeover

5:15 – Rio and Ste disagree on the takeover

9:13 – Is it right for a Nation to own the club?

11:18 – Can countries change there opinions?

13:54 – Rio recounts the Chelsea takeover

18:20 – Difference between Newcastle and Manchester United

24:00 – Steve Bruces Future

25:56 – Who would Rio bring in

30:20 – How long will it take Newcastle to reach the heights

40:36 – How will this effect the culture of the club

45:00 – Rio talks about working for the club

51:41 – What happened when the Glazers bough United

59:20 – Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

