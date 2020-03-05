Is Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo or Liverpool’s Divock Origi the better player? | Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Sid Lowe and Julien Laurens take fan questions during Extra Time including; whether Nicol thinks Odion Ighalo or Divock Origi is the better player, (:47) whether Hislop would take David de Gea or Sergio Romero as the better goalkeeper, (1:36) if there is more to Barcelona assistant manager Eder Sarabia’s rant, (3:42) who England’s top goalkeeper should be for Euro 2020, (5:01) why Liverpool get a pass for not trying in certain competitions and (5:56) the crew’s biggest pet peeves of modern football.