ESPN FC – 6 March 2020

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Sid Lowe and Julien Laurens take fan questions during Extra Time including; whether Nicol thinks Odion Ighalo or Divock Origi is the better player, whether Hislop would take David de Gea or Sergio Romero as the better goalkeeper, if there is more to Barcelona assistant manager Eder Sarabia’s rant, who England’s top goalkeeper should be for Euro 2020, why Liverpool get a pass for not trying in certain competitions and the crew’s biggest pet peeves of modern football.