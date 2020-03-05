Home Leagues Premier League - EPL ESPN FC – 6 March 2020

ESPN FC – 6 March 2020

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Sid Lowe and Julien Laurens take fan questions during Extra Time including; whether Nicol thinks Odion Ighalo or Divock Origi is the better player, whether Hislop would take David de Gea or Sergio Romero as the better goalkeeper, if there is more to Barcelona assistant manager Eder Sarabia’s rant, who England’s top goalkeeper should be for Euro 2020, why Liverpool get a pass for not trying in certain competitions and the crew’s biggest pet peeves of modern football.

Previous Video
Odion Ighalo

Is Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo or Liverpool’s Divock Origi the better player? | Extra Time

Next Video
bbc

USA v England Full Match – Women’s Football | 6 March 2020

Related videos

Top