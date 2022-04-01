Interview | Cristiano Ronaldo On His POTM & GOTM Awards!

Listen to Cristiano Ronaldo speak about his @Premier League Goal of the Month and United Player of the Month award – including a message to the fans for your support and votes 🗣

