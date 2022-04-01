Home Review Show Highlights HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | KDB Goal & Amazing Foden Assist! | UEFA Champions League

Interview | Cristiano Ronaldo On His POTM & GOTM Awards!

City will take a narrow but fully deserved 1-0 lead to Madrid next week after a gruelling, hard-Fought first leg at the Etihad.

The game played out exactly as predicted, with the visitors defending resolutely and City attacking almost from start to finish.

But one moment of magic from Phil Foden finally unlocked the Atleti defence for Kevin De Bruyne to slot home the only goal of the game.

