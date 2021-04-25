Home Full Match Replay Inter vs Hellas Verona Full Match – Serie A | 25 April 2021
Inter vs Hellas Verona Full Match – Serie A | 25 April 2021
Inter vs Hellas Verona Full Match – Serie A | 25 April 2021

Darmian came off the bench to bag the victory for Inter, sending them a step closer to the Scudett.

