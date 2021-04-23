Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Inside the Premier League: European Super League Special
Inside the Premier League: European Super League Special
Inside the Premier League: European Super League Special

Inside the Premier League gives viewers a unique insight into the Premier League. Topics range from sports science, tactical trends, masterclasses, the treatment room and the latest Premier League initiatives.

