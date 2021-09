Get the best view of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea, as Mohamed Salah scored from the spot to cancel out Kai Havertz’s earlier header for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC