“I’m so happy to be back home” Cristiano Ronaldo Exclusive Interview | Manchester United

Hear exclusively from Cristiano Ronaldo on his Old Trafford homecoming, his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson and much more as the Portuguese forward rejoined the Reds from Juventus.

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT

Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com

Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited

Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd

Follow Manchester on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited

Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs