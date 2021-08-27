Home TV Show News and Interviews “I’m so happy to be back home” Cristiano Ronaldo Exclusive Interview | Manchester United

Hear exclusively from Cristiano Ronaldo on his Old Trafford homecoming, his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson and much more as the Portuguese forward rejoined the Reds from Juventus.

