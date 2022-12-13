Ice cold training sessions and a special presentation | Chelsea Unseen | Presented by trivago

Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Chelsea Men’s and Women’s teams in training during a snowy week in London.

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:

-http://che.lc/5thstand

Subscribe: http://che.lc/youtube

Follow Chelsea on social media:

Facebook: http://che.lc/facebook

Twitter: http://che.lc/twitter

Instagram: http://che.lc/instagram

TikTok: http://che.lc/tiktok

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB

Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.