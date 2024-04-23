I owe Mourinho everything… but he still scares the life out of me! ⚽ John Terry | Up Front

On today’s episode we are joined by a Chelsea legend, who led the club through an unprecedented era of success, winning every available trophy along the way.

John Terry is a serial winner, a stalwart defender and for many the ultimate leader. The former England captain often divided opinion throughout his career, combining outstanding play with off the field issues to become one of the most notable members of ‘the golden generation’.

A rare presence in the media, John joins the show to discuss the key moments in a remarkable career, offering a rare insight into an increasingly private life and opening up on his plans for the future.

Warning: This episode may contain strong language. 18+ gamble responsibly.

00:00 Introduction to John Terry

01:42 John Terry’s formative years

07:12 At Aston Villa as a Coach

08:38 Being a captain at Chelsea

10:53 Not going to Man Utd as a young player

15:32 Debuting for Chelsea at 17

18:25 Becoming captain at Chelsea under Vialli

20:09 Roman Abramovich

21:46 André Villas-Boas

24:16 Player power vs Managers

27:55 José Mourinho

37:39 José Mourinho’s 2nd stint at Chelsea

40:12 José Mourinho currently

42:17 UEFA Champions League 2008 Final

44:48 2012 UEFA Champions League winner & “Full Kit”

50:36 England

56:29 Anton Ferdinand

01:03:15 Management and Coaching

01:14:10 Chelsea in 2024

01:18:25 England at Euro 2024