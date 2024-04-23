I owe Mourinho everything… but he still scares the life out of me! ⚽ John Terry | Up Front

On today’s episode we are joined by a Chelsea legend, who led the club through an unprecedented era of success, winning every available trophy along the way.
John Terry is a serial winner, a stalwart defender and for many the ultimate leader. The former England captain often divided opinion throughout his career, combining outstanding play with off the field issues to become one of the most notable members of ‘the golden generation’.
A rare presence in the media, John joins the show to discuss the key moments in a remarkable career, offering a rare insight into an increasingly private life and opening up on his plans for the future.
Warning: This episode may contain strong language. 18+ gamble responsibly.
00:00 Introduction to John Terry
01:42 John Terry’s formative years
07:12 At Aston Villa as a Coach
08:38 Being a captain at Chelsea
10:53 Not going to Man Utd as a young player
15:32 Debuting for Chelsea at 17
18:25 Becoming captain at Chelsea under Vialli
20:09 Roman Abramovich
21:46 André Villas-Boas
24:16 Player power vs Managers
27:55 José Mourinho
37:39 José Mourinho’s 2nd stint at Chelsea
40:12 José Mourinho currently
42:17 UEFA Champions League 2008 Final
44:48 2012 UEFA Champions League winner & “Full Kit”
50:36 England
56:29 Anton Ferdinand
01:03:15 Management and Coaching
01:14:10 Chelsea in 2024
01:18:25 England at Euro 2024