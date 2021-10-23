Home TV Show News and Interviews I never want to leave 🔴 | Mo Salah on his desire to be best in the world at Liverpool

Utd need time, but my level can go higher | Ronaldo on Man Utd, retiring & achieving more

In and extended interview wiht Sky Sports, Mo Salah discusses his determination to be ‘best in the world’ and how he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career.

