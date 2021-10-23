Home TV Show News and Interviews Utd need time, but my level can go higher | Ronaldo on Man Utd, retiring & achieving more

Utd need time, but my level can go higher | Ronaldo on Man Utd, retiring & achieving more

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo believes Manchester United still needs time to gel as a team but insists he remains as motivated as ever to reach even higher levels of success.

