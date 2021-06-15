Home International Games Euro 2020 Hungary v Portugal Full Match – Euro 2020 | 15 June 2021
Hungary v Portugal Full Match – Euro 2020 | 15 June 2021
EVERY Cristiano Ronaldo Goal This Season! (All 29) | Top Scorer 2020/21 | Serie A

ITV Full Coverage Source 2

Hungary v Portugal Full Match – Euro 2020 | 15 June 2021

UEFA EURO 2020: Hungary v Portugal ITV Coverage
Portugal begin the defence of their title against Hungary, with the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line in Budapest. Hosted by Seema Jaswal.

