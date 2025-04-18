How to get BIG points in Double Gameweek 33 | FPL Podcast 2024/25

The Double Gameweek fun continues with four teams playing twice and more points on offer for excited managers. Kelly Somers and the FPL Pod team make sense of it all as they pick out the best players to target, whether we should back KDB, and why you should consider holding onto some single Gameweekers.

TIMESTAMPS⬇️

0:00 Welcome to the FPL POD

01:07 DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32 REVIEW

08:37 Join the FPL POD mini-league: q7yco0

09:08 What to do with Palace in the double?

13:52 Which Aston Villa assets to consider

23:20 To buy Saka or not?

29:13 Is Kevin De Bruyne worth bringing in?

34:23 Keeping hold of Newcastle players

37:30 Single Gameweek options

40:25 Differential of the week

43:06 Transfers and captains

