Duncan Ferguson: Red Cards, Bust Ups & Goodison Park Memories | Stick to Football 79
On this episode of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, Gary Neville, Jill Scott, Ian Wright, and Roy Keane are joined by Everton legend Duncan Ferguson for an unmissable conversation about his remarkable career.
The panel delves into Duncan’s early days at Rangers and Everton, reliving some of his most memorable moments on the pitch, as well as the challenges he faced off it. From his infamous red cards to defying football’s conventions, they explore what made him one of the game’s most unique characters.
Duncan opens up about his transition into coaching, his powerful bond with fans, and shares behind-the-scenes stories involving players like Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.
It’s an engaging, candid, and often hilarious chat with one of football’s most colourful and uncompromising figures—don’t miss it.
00:00 Intro
03:14 Discipline and Red Cards
05:08 Career Beginnings and Challenges
18:35 Rangers Move and Early Struggles
32:15 Everton Move and Redemption
38:19 Reflecting on a Crucial Game
38:50 Celebrating a Victory
41:04 Memorable Matches and Moments
42:42 Career Highlights and Challenges
47:28 Defending Against Burglars
50:49 Coaching Philosophy and Experiences
51:31 Leaving Everton and Career Transitions
01:02:00 Coaching at Inverness and Financial Sacrifices
01:06:02 Future Aspirations and Book Release
