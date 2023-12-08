Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS | WOLVES 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | WOLVES 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | WOLVES 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth | Match Recap

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Highlights from The Reds’ 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux.
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: @NottinghamForestFC    
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC
Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #football

Previous Video
Cunha nets in Forest draw | Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Highlights

Cunha nets in Forest draw | Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Highlights

Next Video
Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth | Match Recap

Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth | Match Recap

Related videos

Top