Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-0 ASTON VILLA | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-0 ASTON VILLA | PREMIER LEAGUE

HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-0 ASTON VILLA | PREMIER LEAGUE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Brentford 3 West Ham United 2 | Extended Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Highlights from The Reds’ 2-0 victory against Aston Villa at The City Ground.
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: @NottinghamForestFC  
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC
Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #highlights

Previous Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Late Luis Diaz goal earns a point at Kenilworth Road | Luton 1-1 Liverpool

HIGHLIGHTS: Late Luis Diaz goal earns a point at Kenilworth Road | Luton 1-1 Liverpool

Next Video
Brentford 3 West Ham United 2 | Extended Premier League Highlights

Brentford 3 West Ham United 2 | Extended Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top