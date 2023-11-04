Brentford 3 West Ham United 2 | Extended Premier League Highlights

Brentford came from behind to earn a third-straight Premier League victory, as they beat West Ham United 3-2 in another London derby triumph.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring in the first half at Gtech Community Stadium, heading home his first goal since returning to the club in the summer transfer window, before a sensational acrobatic effort from Mohammed Kudus and a close-range strike from Jarrod Bowen put the visitors ahead.

But the Bees ended the game on top thanks to an own goal from Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nathan Collins’ thumping header.

