Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS! Man City 1-0 Chelsea | ALVAREZ STRIKE EARNS CHELSEA WIN & STARTS ETIHAD TITLE PARTY

HIGHLIGHTS! Man City 1-0 Chelsea | ALVAREZ STRIKE EARNS CHELSEA WIN & STARTS ETIHAD TITLE PARTY

HIGHLIGHTS! Man City 1-0 Chelsea | ALVAREZ STRIKE EARNS CHELSEA WIN & STARTS ETIHAD TITLE PARTY
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tottenham 1-3 Brentford | Extended Premier League highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A much-changed City side celebrated sealing the 2022/23 Premier League title with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on a gloriously sunny day in Manchester.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
West Ham 3-1 Leeds United | The Hammers Comeback With A Vengeance | Premier League Highlights

West Ham 3-1 Leeds United | The Hammers Comeback With A Vengeance | Premier League Highlights

Next Video
Tottenham 1-3 Brentford | Extended Premier League highlights

Tottenham 1-3 Brentford | Extended Premier League highlights

Related videos

Top