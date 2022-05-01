HIGHLIGHTS | Leeds United 0-4 Man City | Rodri, Ake, Jesus & Fernandinho Goals

City ensured Liverpool’s stay at the Premier League summit was brief following a hard-earned but ultimately comfortable 4-0 victory over Leeds United.

The home side gave as good as they got in a physical, high-octane War of the Roses, but City gradually took control with goals from Rodrigo, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho sealing victory.

