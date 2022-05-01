13-0?! | Man City 13-0 Newcastle | HIGHLIGHTS U18 Premier League

Manchester City’s Under-18s celebrated winning the Under-18s Premier League North title with an outstanding 13-0 over Newcastle United in our last home match of the season.

Hattricks from Will Dickson and Nico O’Reilly, and braces from Carlos Borges and Josh Adam were accompanied by goals from Kian Breckin, Dire Mebude and Matty Whiitingham to give us an impressive win.

Celebrations continued afterwards, as City were awarded the Under-18s Premier League North title.

