Home Review Show Highlights 13-0?! | Man City 13-0 Newcastle | HIGHLIGHTS U18 Premier League

13-0?! | Man City 13-0 Newcastle | HIGHLIGHTS U18 Premier League

13-0?! | Man City 13-0 Newcastle | HIGHLIGHTS U18 Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

HIGHLIGHTS | Leeds United 0-4 Man City | Rodri, Ake, Jesus & Fernandinho Goals

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Manchester City’s Under-18s celebrated winning the Under-18s Premier League North title with an outstanding 13-0 over Newcastle United in our last home match of the season.

Hattricks from Will Dickson and Nico O’Reilly, and braces from Carlos Borges and Josh Adam were accompanied by goals from Kian Breckin, Dire Mebude and Matty Whiitingham to give us an impressive win.

Celebrations continued afterwards, as City were awarded the Under-18s Premier League North title.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Watford 1-2 Burnley | Premier League Goals

Watford 1-2 Burnley | Premier League Goals

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS | Leeds United 0-4 Man City | Rodri, Ake, Jesus & Fernandinho Goals

HIGHLIGHTS | Leeds United 0-4 Man City | Rodri, Ake, Jesus & Fernandinho Goals

Related videos

Top