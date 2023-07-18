Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match HIGHLIGHTS: Karlsruher SC 2-4 Liverpool | Debut for Dom & Alexis assist

Watch the goals from the Wildparkstadion as Liverpool started pre-season with a 4-2 win against Karlsruher SC. Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored the first two, before a late Diogo Jota brace won it for Jürgen Klopp’s side. Dominik Szoboszlai & Alexis Mac Allister made their Reds debuts.

