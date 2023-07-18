Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match ACADEMY HIGHLIGHTS | LECH POZNAŃ 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PRE-SEASON 23/24

ACADEMY HIGHLIGHTS | LECH POZNAŃ 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PRE-SEASON 23/24

ACADEMY HIGHLIGHTS | LECH POZNAŃ 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PRE-SEASON 23/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

DONNY VOLLEY ☄️ | Man Utd 1-0 Lyon | 2023/24 Pre-Season

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Highlights of our Academy’s first 90-minute pre-season friendly in Poland.
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: @NottinghamForestFC
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC
Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #preseason #academy

Previous Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Karlsruher SC 2-4 Liverpool | Debut for Dom & Alexis assist

HIGHLIGHTS: Karlsruher SC 2-4 Liverpool | Debut for Dom & Alexis assist

Next Video
DONNY VOLLEY ☄️ | Man Utd 1-0 Lyon | 2023/24 Pre-Season

DONNY VOLLEY ☄️ | Man Utd 1-0 Lyon | 2023/24 Pre-Season

Related videos

Top