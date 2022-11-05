HIGHLIGHTS! HAALAND WINNER SEALS SUPERB VICTORY FOR 10-MAN CITY | Man City 2-1 Fulham

Erling Haaland came off the bench to slot home an added time penalty for 10-man City and secure a hard-earned but fully deserved three points.

The Blues had taken the lead through Julian Alvarez, but Joao Cancelo was shown a straight red card not long after for a last-man challenge in the box.

The visitors then levelled from the penalty spot and though Haaland looked to have headed home the winner on 76 minutes, VAR ruled the effort out for offside.

But deep into added time, the peerless Kevin De Bruyne won a last-gasp penalty that Haaland squeezed home to send the Etihad into raptures.

