Home Review Show Highlights Highlights: Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United | JAMES SCORES DOUBLE IN THRILLER! | Premier League

Highlights: Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United | JAMES SCORES DOUBLE IN THRILLER! | Premier League

Highlights: Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United | JAMES SCORES DOUBLE IN THRILLER! | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

St. Mirren 2-1 St. Johnstone | Grieve Helps St. Mirren Close in on 4th! | cinch Premiership

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Highlights from our Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park. A double from Dan James and an equaliser from Diego Llorente earned us a point in a six-goal thriller.

#LeedsUnited #LUFC #PremierLeague #Football

Get exclusive Leeds United video content first – download the Official App: http://bit.ly/LUTVapp

If you thought this video was 🔥 don’t forget to subscribe and hit the like 👍 button! Also if you want to get a notification every time we post hit the bell 🛎 button in the top right corner. MOT. ALAW. ⚽️

If you want to keep up with everything Leeds, go check out our other pages
https://www.facebook.com/LeedsUnited/

https://www.instagram.com/leedsunited/?hl=en
https://www.leedsunited.com

Previous Video
CITY EXTEND LEAD AT THE TOP | City 2-0 Brentford | Mahrez & De Bruyne goals! | Highlights

CITY EXTEND LEAD AT THE TOP | City 2-0 Brentford | Mahrez & De Bruyne goals! | Highlights

Next Video
St. Mirren 2-1 St. Johnstone | Grieve Helps St. Mirren Close in on 4th! | cinch Premiership

St. Mirren 2-1 St. Johnstone | Grieve Helps St. Mirren Close in on 4th! | cinch Premiership

Related videos

Top